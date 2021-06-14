-
Elton John, David Furnish, Demi Lovato, Olly Alexander With Mawaan Rizwan, Trixie Mattel, And Daniel Howell To Present 'YouTube Pride 2021'
Celebrity emcees ELTON JOHN, DAVID FURNISH, DEMI LOVATO, OLLY ALEXANDER WITH MAWAAN RIZWAN, TRIXIE MATTEl, and DANIEL HOWELL will each host their own YOUTUBE ORIGINALS live streaming "YOUTUBE Pride 2021" party from their respective YOUTUBE channels. During the event, the hosts will ask viewers to donate to LGBTQ+ charities, ELTON JOHN AIDS FOUNDATION, THE TREVOR PROJECT, and AKT. “YOUTUBE Pride 2021” is sponsored by LEVI'S® and STATE FARM in the US. It will live stream on FRIDAY (JUNE 25th) 12p (PT)/ 3p (ET) / 8p (BT).
LGBTQ+ community members are encouraged to submit videos about their experiences that will be aired on "YOUTUBE Pride 2021" at the JA FILM microsite Call To Action (pride2021.net).
Special appearances by:
- ALANNIZED
- DENALI FOXX
- ELLE OF THE MILLS
- GIGI GORGEOUS
- JACKSON BIRD
- JADE FOX
- JESSIE PAEGE
- KIM CHI
- KINGOFREADS
- MONÉT X CHANGE
- MUNROE BERGDORF
- PATRICKSTARR
- PEPPERMINT
- THE FITNESS MARSHALL
- TYLER OAKLEY