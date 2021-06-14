Top 10

INDEED held onto first place on the MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for JUNE 7-13, with PROGRESSIVE repeating in second and iHEARTRADIO promos moving back into fourth place after a week in the fifth slot. PELOTON followed last week's surge into the top 10 with a fifth place showing, down from third.

The top 10:

INDEED (#1 last week; 54165 instances) PROGRESSIVE (#2; 48711) iHEARTRADIO (#5; 44400) THE HOME DEPOT (#9; 40128) PELOTON (#3; 36995) THE RON BURGUNDY PODCAST (#29; 36178) MISSING ON 9/11 PODCAST (#7; 31724) MACY'S (#11; 31118) GEICO (#10; 30041) LOWE'S (#23; 27926)

