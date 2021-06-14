-
Indeed Again Tops Media Monitors Top 10 National Radio Advertisers Chart For June 7-13
June 14, 2021 at 9:03 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
INDEED held onto first place on the MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for JUNE 7-13, with PROGRESSIVE repeating in second and iHEARTRADIO promos moving back into fourth place after a week in the fifth slot. PELOTON followed last week's surge into the top 10 with a fifth place showing, down from third.
The top 10:
- INDEED (#1 last week; 54165 instances)
- PROGRESSIVE (#2; 48711)
- iHEARTRADIO (#5; 44400)
- THE HOME DEPOT (#9; 40128)
- PELOTON (#3; 36995)
- THE RON BURGUNDY PODCAST (#29; 36178)
- MISSING ON 9/11 PODCAST (#7; 31724)
- MACY'S (#11; 31118)
- GEICO (#10; 30041)
- LOWE'S (#23; 27926)