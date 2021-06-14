More Co-Sponsors

Fourteen more members of the U.S. HOUSE of REPRESENTATIVES and three members of the SENATE have joined as co-sponsors of the 2021 version of the Local Radio Freedom Act, the bill that opposes "any new performance fee, tax, royalty or other charge" on local broadcast radio stations. The bill now has 138 co-sponsors in the HOUSE and 18 in the SENATE.

Signing on to co-sponsor the bill were Reps. JACK BERGMAN (R-MI), LARRY BUCSHON (R-IN), JOHN CARTER (R-TX), LIZ CHENEY (R-WY), VICKY HARTZLER (R-MO), CHRISSY HOULAHAN (D-PA), TRENT KELLY (R-MS), DARIN LAHOOD (R-IL), FRANK MRVAN (D-IN), AMATA RADEWAGEN (R-AS), TOM RICE (R-SC), TIM RYAN (D-OH), DUTCH RUPPERSBERGER (D-MD), and CHRIS STEWART (R-UT). and Sens. MIKE BRAUN (R-IN), JOHN HOEVEN (R-ND), and CINDY HYDE-SMITH (R-MS). Reps. KATHY CASTOR (D-FL) and STEVE WOMACK (R-AR) are the original sponsors in the HOUSE, and Sens. JOHN BARRASSO (R-WY) and MARTIN HEINRICH (D-NM) are the original SENATE sponsors.

The bill reads, "CONGRESS should not impose any new performance fee, tax, royalty, or other charge relating to the public performance of sound recordings on a local radio station for broadcasting sound recordings over the air, or on any business for the public performance of sound recordings on a local radio station broadcast over the air."

