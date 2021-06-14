Coming July 12th

The six-episode HBO television series based on RONAN FARROW's podcast and book "CATCH AND KILL" will begin airing on JULY 12th with two back-to-back episodes.

"CATCH AND KILL: THE PODCAST TAPES" is directed by FENTON BAILEY and RANDY BARBATO and produced by WORLD OF WONDER and expands on the podcast's expose of HARVEY WEINSTEIN's history of sexual misconduct with new footage and additional detail.

Episodes will air back-to-back each MONDAY for three weeks, JULY 12th through 26th, and will also be available for streaming via HBO MAX.

