On SXM This Weekend

SIRIUSXM PGA TOUR RADIO will air the U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP golf tournament this weekend from TORREY PINES in SAN DIEGO, with 45 hours of live play-by-play. Coverage will air THURSDAY through SATURDAY, with announcers including MICHAEL BREED, CARL PAULSON, DREW STOLTZ, GARY MCCORD, JASON SOBEL, TAYLOR ZARZOUR, DENNIS PAULSON, MARK LYE, BRIAN KATREK, MARK CARNEVALE, JOHN MAGINNES, and FRED ALBERS. DENNIS and CARL PAULSON will also host their regular show "INSIDE THE ROPES" from the TORREY PINES driving range TODAY through WEDNESDAY.

The rounds will be followed by wrap-up shows with DAVID MARR III, LYE, DENNIS PAULSON, HALE IRWIN, SCOTT SIMPSON, DAVE STOCKTON, and RICKY BARNES. The channel will also air a audio documentary on the 2008 OPEN at TORREY PINES won by TIGER WOODS over ROCCO MEDIATE in a sudden-death finish.

Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN said, “This golf season, and the majors in particular, have produced some memorable and historic moments. We’re excited to deliver comprehensive coverage of this U.S. OPEN -- which will feature a talented field competing at a challenging venue in TORREY PINES -- and deliver another exciting event to listeners around the country.”

SIRIUSXM is airing the OPEN through a deal with the UNITED STATES GOLF ASSOCIATION and NBCUNIVERSAL.

