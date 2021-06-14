Luster (Photo: Acacia Evans)

RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS (RHA) has promoted Creative Dir. ZEBB LUSTER to the newly created role of VP/GM, effective immediately. LUSTER was RHA's first hire, and has been with the company since 2017. RHA is led by CEO and founder LYNN OLIVER-CLINE, who LUSTER will assist in label services, and overseeing artist development and RHA's publishing roster, which includes Country stars LUKE COMBS, DREW PARKER, JAMESON RODGERS, SOUTHERLAND and more.

“I am so grateful to find an executive like ZEBB who is as passionate about RIVER HOUSE and our amazing artists and writers as I am," said OLIVER-CLINE. "He not only super serves them, but is there for our young and talented team every day as well."

“When I moved to NASHVILLE six years ago, being a music executive was my dream," said LUSTER. "I had the drive and the passion, but I couldn’t have even dreamt up the path GOD had planned for me. I owe everything to LYNN OLIVER-CLINE because she saw something in me early on and gave me an unmatched opportunity to learn and grow. The RHA team works harder than anyone I know, and we are all following LYNN’s ‘super serve’ mentality that has proven to be successful. Being at RIVER HOUSE has been a dream come true for me, and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store.”

