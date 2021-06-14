Konold

BRYANT “RYDER” KONOLD will join TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country KDBL (92.9 THE BULL)/YAKIMA, WA as Brand Manager and morning co-host effective MONDAY, JUNE 21st. He will join an a.m. drive team that also includes BRIAN STEPHENSON and REESHA COSBY. STEPHENSON is the Dir./Content for the six-station cluster, and COSBY doubles as Brand Mgr. for Classic Hits sister station KGMW (MEGA 99.3).

KONOLD previously was part of the "FITZ In The Morning” show at HUBBARD RADIO Country KNUC (98.9 THE BULL)/SEATTLE until that show disbanded late last year (NET NEWS 12/4/20). At KDBL, he succeeds former Brand Mgr./morning host JIM PEARSON, who departed in JANUARY (NET NEWS 1/14).

