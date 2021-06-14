Starts Tomorrow

AUDACY podcast division CADENCE13's C13ORIGINALS will debut on TUESDAY (6/15) a new podcast about the theft of the iconic ruby slippers worn by JUDY GARLAND in "THE WIZARD OF OZ." "NO PLACE LIKE HOME," an eight-episode look at the slippers' theft and return is narrated by THE ATAVIST Editor-in-Chief SEYWARD DARBY and journalist ARIEL RAMCHANDANI.

“We have been following this story for three years, and we are thrilled that C13ORIGINALS is helping us shepherd it into the world,” said DARBY and RAMCHANDANI in a press release. “Like so many people, we grew up watching 'THE WIZARD OF OZ,' learning the songs, and dressing up as the characters. But working on the podcast, we realized just how deeply the movie, its themes, and its iconography are ingrained in AMERICA’s cultural DNA. We’re excited to take listeners on that journey with us.”

“'THE WIZARD OF OZ,' JUDY GARLAND, and those ruby slippers mean so much to HOLLYWOOD, and to everyone who’s ever been touched by this iconic movie,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “Combining this nostalgia with a classic real life heist story is an adventure that’s so unique and special, and C13ORIGINALS can’t wait to share it with fans around the world.”

