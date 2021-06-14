Up And Away

The LOS ANGELES TIMES' L.A. TIMES STUDIOS and AT WILL MEDIA have produced a 20-episode branded content podcast for SOUTHWEST AIRLINES to commemorate the airline's 50th anniversary. "IS THIS SEAT OPEN?" is hosted by SOUTHWEST's QUINNIE JENKINS and LUCAS HERSHBERGER.

The series of 7- to 10-minute episodes features the airline's employees relating a defining moment from their careers with the company.

