L.A. Times Studios, At Will Media Produce Branded Content Podcast For Southwest Airlines
June 14, 2021
The LOS ANGELES TIMES' L.A. TIMES STUDIOS and AT WILL MEDIA have produced a 20-episode branded content podcast for SOUTHWEST AIRLINES to commemorate the airline's 50th anniversary. "IS THIS SEAT OPEN?" is hosted by SOUTHWEST's QUINNIE JENKINS and LUCAS HERSHBERGER.
The series of 7- to 10-minute episodes features the airline's employees relating a defining moment from their careers with the company.