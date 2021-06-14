Curtis, left, and Brad Rempel (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Country sibling duo HIGH VALLEY has lost a member, with CURTIS REMPEL leaving NASHVILLE (and music) to return to their native CANADA to launch a new furniture, leather accessories and home goods business with his wife. The duo was previously signed to ATLANTIC/WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE, but has been off the roster for nearly a year, a label spokeperson confirms.

The band first came to NASHVILLE’s attention as a brother trio, but BRYAN REMPEL left the group in 2014.

In a social media post on FRIDAY, JUNE 11th, CURTIS REMPEL wrote, “On the road and touring with HIGH VALLEY is the only life I’ve ever known since I was 15 years old. It has always been my older brother BRAD‘s passion, and during quarantine my wife and I have had some amazing time to discuss our own passions, dreams, and goals. We began to think of things we could start from the ground up and build together. As a result, I have decided to step away from HIGH VALLEY and have moved back to our hometown in ALBERTA to start a business with my wife, MYRANDA — CURT + MYR CO. … I look forward to seeing where BRAD and the rest of the band take HIGH VALLEY in the next few years as they continue touring and recording new music.”

Added BRAD REMPEL in the same post, “Moving forward, I am so excited for you all to hear our new music and come see us on the road! I am also excited for CURTIS to start his new career and dive into his own passions. Our mantra has always been ‘faith, family, and Country music,’ and so I fully support any member of our band who wants to step out in faith and do what they know is best for their family. I wish CURTIS nothing but the best, and I promise to keep at least one extra mandolin on the bus next time we’re in ALBERTA, just in case he feels like joining us on stage.”

