Worden To Be Honored 'International Music Person Of The Year'

MUSEXPO will honor iHEARTMEDIA's VP/Rock & Alternative and PD of Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7)/LOS ANGELES, LISA WORDEN as "International Music Person Of The Year" when it's "Creative Summit" returns to CASTAWAY in BURBANK,CA, March 20th-23rd, 2022. The MUSEXPO "Creative Summit" joins a week-long series of events that includes the "Global Synch Summit" and "International Songwriting Summit," as well as an additional soon to be announced event, all coinciding as part of CALIFORNIA ENTERTAINMENT WEEK, taking place March 20th-25th.

MUSEXPO's "Creative Summit" will deliver key insights into the evolving global music business from A&R, publishing, digital, streaming, brands, synch, live, management, distribution, multi-media, technology, marketing, radio and an intimate networking experience that its flagship event is globally recognized for. It will delve into the most important aspect of the global music business - the songs and the artists. MUSEXPO’s "Creative Summit" will feature numerous unique and innovative opportunities and platforms to foster creative opportunities and commercial realizations. A special VIP Awards Gala Luncheon will take place TUESDAY, MARCH 22nd, where WORDEN will be honored.

Pres/Founder, A&R WORLDWIDE/MUSEXPO SAT BISLA said, “Given the very optimistic news that CALIFORNIA is reopening makes the new dates for MUSEXPO realistic, and for us to host the event in a safe and sustainable manner. After what we've all experienced, learned and overcome this past year, we know everyone is keen to reconnect, forge new creative and business opportunities, bringing the music business back to its feet, to help both artists and industry alike thrive in a meaningful way. We are determined to bring a fresh energy and an assortment of exciting new opportunities to our 2022 attendees, and look forward to helping unite artists, executives and the global music business alike.”

MUSEXPO was launched by A&R WORLDWIDE Founder SAT BISLA in 2005, inspired by networking dinners with COLDPLAY’s worldwide manager, DAVE HOLMES, which began in 1999 in an effort to bring the global music, media and technology communities together in a meaningful manner.

Registration is now open for MUSEXPO’s "Creative Summit." For more information click HERE.

« see more Net News