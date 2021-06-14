The Reids (Photo: Facebook)

THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN is suing WARNER MUSIC GROUP for copyright infringement based on the COPYRIGHT ACT's "35-year law" that grants copyright holders the right to terminate grants of copyright interests after 35 years have elapsed. The band (brothers JIM REID and WILLIAM REID) allege that Notices of Termination were served on the label but were not acknowledged. The REIDS are seeking a total of $2.55 million in statutory damages.

The band's attorney, EVAN S. COHEN, who is also serving as co-counsel in similar class action cases filed in federal court against SONY MUSIC and UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP, said, “Our copyright law provides recording artists and songwriters with a valuable, once-in-a-lifetime chance to terminate old deals and regain their creative works after 35 years. This ‘second chance’ has always been a part of our copyright law. In this case against WMG, the label has refused to acknowledge the validity of any of the Notices of Termination served by THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN, and has completely disregarded band’s ownership rights. Despite the law returning the US rights to the band, WMG is continuing to exploit those recordings and thereby willfully infringing upon our clients’ copyrights. This behavior must stop. The legal issues in this suit are of paramount importance to the music industry.”

