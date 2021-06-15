Scrub It All Away

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KHTS (CHANNEL 93.3)/SAN DIEGO OM/PD JOE “HITMAN” HAZE is in the best mood with the reopening of CALIFORNIA from the COVID-19 pandemic which has restricted movement and livelihoods for the past 15 months or so … and the station is celebrating!

To help get everyone excited about this positive change in lifestyle CHANNEL 93.3 is helping listeners “Wash Away The Pandemic” with free car washes each hour TODAY, (6/15), courtesy of the clean team at SUPERSTAR CAR WASH!

All you have to do is listen in to win a free car wash all day long … to help you and your family “Wash Away The Pandemic.”

