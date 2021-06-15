Mike Martucci

ALL ACCESS is deeply saddened to report that legendary COLUMBIA RECORDS Dir./AC Radio Promotion MICHAEL MARTUCCI passed on at age 80 following a battle with cancer. He died last week, JUNE 10th, at his home in BOYNTON BEACH, FL.

MIKE's previous experience was at CASHBOX and ARISTA RECORDS. After leaving COLUMBIA, MIKE formed TUCCI PROMOTIONS which was active until MIKE's passing.

He is survived by his wife SANDRA. Services are not presently planned and funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the NEPTUNE SOCIETY.

