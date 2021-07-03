Changes In Published, Activator Panels

Effective with the airplay week of JUNE 27th-JULY 3rd, 2021, MEDIABASE will be making the following changes to its PUBLISHED and ACTIVATOR panels. These changes will be updated on the site by the evening of JULY 2nd. The first add date will be TUESDAY, JULY 6th (due to the JULY 4th holiday weekend).

These changes were made based on NIELSEN AUDIO results primarily from the WINTER 2021 survey period. NIELSEN AUDIO’s advisory on pandemic affected markets was also taken into consideration for this panel change. MEDIABASE will be reviewing the SPRING 2021 survey period and is scheduled to announce the next changes in OCTOBER.

PUBLISHED PANELS: Urban (Add WXTG/NORFOLK, VA); AC (Add WRVE/ALBANY, NY; Drop KEZK/ST. LOUIS); Hot AC (Add KGSR/AUSTIN, TX; WBEZ/LOUISVILLE); Active Rock (Add KEZO/OMAHA, NE); Alternative (Add WDZH/DETROIT); Christian AC (Drop KSGN/RIVERSIDE, CA).

ACTIVATOR PANELS: Top 40 (Add KTXY/COLUMBIA, MO); Active Rock (Add WHMH/ST. CLOUD, MN; KJOC/QUAD CITIES, IA-IL; Alternative (Add KZND/ANCHORAGE, AK).

