Celebrating Black Music Month

Currently celebrating its 30th anniversary as a leading independent production music library, MEGATRAX is celebrating BLACK MUSIC MONTH by offering clients curated playlists of tunes written by many of the Black composers the company proudly includes within its roster.

Commented MEGATRAX Director Of Marketing JAMES CLARKE, “In his 2016 Proclamation, PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA said that BLACK music and BLACK musicians have helped the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ‘To dance, to express our faith through song, to march against injustice, and to defend our country’s enduring promise – of freedom and opportunity for all.’ We couldn’t agree with that sentiment more strongly.”

To explore music from a selection of MEGATRAX’s BLACK composers, please click on the names below:

MARCUS BELL, KARLOS FARRAR, GERALD HARBOUR, DANIELLE HOLLIS, OWEN HUNTE, CHRIS B. HARRIS, DAVID SPARKMAN, KWESI THOMAS, PLAY J. STEVENS.

To explore MEGATRAX music of BLACK origin, please check out these playlists:

BLACK MUSIC MONTH, BLACK HISTORY MONTH, WORLD DAY FOR SOCIAL JUSTICE, HEART OF AFRICA

And to hear MEGATRAX’s featured BLACK MUSIC MONTH playlist, please go here.

« see more Net News