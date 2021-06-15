Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

Music industry icons ANDRE "DR. DRE" YOUNG and JIMMY IOVINE are working with the LOS ANGELES UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT to open a new high school in SOUTH LOS ANGELES. USC IOVINE AND YOUNG ACADEMY will lead the way in building the science, technology and business-based curriculum for the school.

The school will be housed at a local middle school and will start with 124 10th and 11th grade students in FALL 2022. Eventually, the school will have a capacity of 250 students. A name for the school has not been announced, but the temporary name for the school is REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL .1.

See more from KTTV-TV (FOX 11)/LOS ANGELES.

