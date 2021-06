Olson

Longtime CHESTERMAN COMMUNICATIONS Classic Country KSJB-A-K261FC/JAMESTOWN, ND radio personality OLE OLSON died after suffering a heart attack while driving, reports the JAMESTOWN SUN.



OLSON (real name NORMAN KIDD) worked at KSJB from 1964 through his 2012 retirement, but continued part-time through his passing.

« see more Net News