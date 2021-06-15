Debuting Next Week

VIACOMCBS' NICKELODEON and iHEARTRADIO's previously-announced companion podcast for "AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER" (NET NEWS 5/13) is arriving on JUNE 22nd. A trailer for "AVATAR: BRAVING THE ELEMENTS" has been posted in advance of the show's debut.

The podcast is hosted by the animated series' voice acting stars, JANET VARNEY (Korra) and DANTE BASCO (Prince Zuko). Guests will include voice actors JACK DE SENA, JENNIE KWAN, and KEVIN MICHAEL RICHARDSON, fighting instructor and show consultant SIFU KISU, and the show's original creators and Exec. Producers MICHAEL DIMARTINO and BRYAN KONIETZKO.

