RCA has promoted JESSIE MALDONADO has been elevated to SVP/Promotion & Operations. She will continue to oversee the day to day operations of the Pop Promotion department and will be instrumental in the strategy and execution of national radio campaigns and with the video networks for the RCA roster.

Additionally, PAM KAYE has been promoted to VP/Hot AC Promotion. In PAM’s expanded role she will be overseeing the strategy and rollout at the Hot AC format.

JESSIE combines her long-standing radio promotion experience and big picture understanding of marketing to develop innovative programs that continue to lead to the chart success of RCA artists including DOJA CAT, H.E.R., KHALID, P!NK and TATE McRAE, among others. In 2019, JESSIE was named a top executive in BILLBOARD’s prestigious Women In Music List.

During her 6 years at RCA, PAM has achieved airplay success which has included the record-breaking stat for superstar artist, P!NK for having the most #1’s by a solo artist at the format as well as garnered #1 airplay success for various RCA artists at the Hot AC format including JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, SIA, ELLE KING, MARK RONSON and WALK THE MOON to name a few.

