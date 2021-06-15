Going To Spotify

ALEXANDRA COOPER's "CALL HER DADDY" podcast is moving from BARSTOOL SPORTS to SPOTIFY under an exclusive deal starting JULY 21st. The multiyear deal, which the WALL STREET JOURNAL has estimated as valued at $20 million, includes distribution of all of the show's future episodes as well as past full-length episodes and possible additional projects with COOPER.

COOPER launched the show with SOFIA FRANKLYN in 2018; FRANKLYN left last year after a dispute between the co-hosts.

