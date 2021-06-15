Holt

NBC NEWS journalist and "NBC NIGHTLY NEWS" and "DATELINE NBC" anchor LESTER HOLT will be inducted into the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) BROADCASTING HALL OF FAME at the NAB SHOW's Welcome event on OCTOBER 11th in LAS VEGAS. HOLT joined NBC in 2000 after anchoring at CBS O&Os WCBS-TV/NEW YORK, KNXT-TV (now KCBS-TV)/LOS ANGELES, and WBBM-TV/CHICAGO.

“LESTER HOLT’s integrity, gravitas and dedication make him one of the preeminent journalists in AMERICA today,” said NAB Pres..CEO GORDON SMITH. “Millions of Americans turn to him every day to find out what is happening in their communities and deepen their understanding of the world. We are delighted to recognize his contributions to broadcast journalism by inducting him into the BROADCASTING HALL OF FAME.”

« see more Net News