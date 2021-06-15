June 21st Debut

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO's LAist STUDIOS will launch a new narrative podcast hosted by journalist and filmmaker ERICK GALINDO on JUNE 21st. “WILD” will be a look at individuals' "origin stories" and how the pandemic affected them, with the first ten episode season including essays, poetry, guest segments, and "slice of life" vignettes. MEGAN TAN ("CALIFORNIA LOVE") is the show's producer.

GALINDO said, “During the pandemic, surroundings stayed the same and yet so much life happened within the confines of our homes. As I reflected on my own experience of moving into my families’ home for nearly a year, I began to think about how the sudden uprooting and reinvention under challenging circumstances is the closest I’ve felt to the immigrant experience that my parents had. I wanted to create this series as a time capsule of who we’ll become as a result of these experiences. While the world may snap back to a facsimile of what it was before, maybe us as individuals won’t, and this series is about embracing that transformation with positivity and hopefulness for what’s to come.”

"ERICK has been an essential piece of the work we do at LAist and KPCC, and his ‘MIS ANGELES’ column was a model for the range of nuanced stories there are to be told about LA’s immigrant communities and how they shape the city,” said SCPR CEO HERB SCANNELL. “With ‘WILD,’ ERICK and his talented production team have placed a focus on a younger generation of Angelenos using this extreme moment of disruption to come together and create positive change for themselves, their families, and the places they call home. These are the types of stories our present demands.”

« see more Net News