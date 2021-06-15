Ordering Out

RECODE's "LAND OF THE GIANTS" podcast is collaborating with EATER for a four-episode arc on the food delivery industry, its rapid growth in the pandemic, and its effects on restaurants, workers, and consumers.

"DELIVERY WARS" is hosted by "SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING" host AHMED ALI AKBAR and co-hosted by RECODE Sr. Correspondent and "LAND OF THE GIANTS" co-host JASON DEL REY and EATER Editor-in-Chief AMANDA KLUDT. "LAND OF THE GIANTS" has previously run arcs on AMAZON, NETFLIX, and GOOGLE.

« see more Net News