Season 2

CAMPSIDE MEDIA and SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT are bringing back "CHAMELEON" for a second season, and the podcast, which debuted last year with the story of the "HOLLYWOOD Con Queen" victimizing show business aspirants, will this season investigate a failed FBI undercover sting in LAS VEGAS. The new 10-episode season, with the first two episodes already posted, is hosted by journalist TREVOR AARONSON, succeeding CAMPFIRE partner JOSH DEAN.

“‘CHAMELEON: HIGH ROLLERS’ is a tragic dark comedy,” said AARONSON. “An undercover agent and an informant, posing as shady businessmen, offer money-laundering opportunities to diet clinic owners, aestheticians, a real estate agent, even a guy who sold erectile-dysfunction remedies. But the entire FBI sting goes off the rails, and no one is convicted of crimes. This podcast explores what happened and why.”

