Premium Podcast Plan

FOX NEWS AUDIO is taking advantage of the just-launched APPLE PODCASTS Subscriptions feature to launch a subscription-based podcast channel, FOX NEWS PODCASTS+, featuring both exclusive content and commercial-free versions of its regular podcast lineup and FOX NEWS RADIO shows.

The subscriptions will be sold for $2.99/month or $29.99/year and will include seasonal “FOX NEWS INVESTIGATES” specials, bonus coverage of major political events, and other special long-form podcasts as well as the radio shows and other material.

