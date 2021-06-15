Cooper (Photo: Wales Toney)

BBR MUSIC GROUP/WHEELHOUSE RECORDS has signed recording artist KOLBY COOPER in partnership with COMBUSTION MUSIC. The TEXAS native will release his first song as a signed artist, "Excuses," on FRIDAY, JUNE 25th.

The 22-year-old singer-songwriter is managed by FLOATING LEAF ENTERTAINMENT, booked by RED 11 MUSIC, and is a staff songwriter at COMBUSTION.

“The observational perspective of KOLBY’s songwriting immediately piqued my interest, but seeing the overwhelmingly enthusiastic response at live shows has been really exciting to witness,” said BBR MUSIC GROUP Dir./A&R CHRIS POOLE. “I’m so excited to have the opportunity to work with such an incredible talent and help expand his wildly passionate fanbase he’s been cultivating and take everything to the next level.”

“It’s badass, I’m really excited to be a part of a team that wants to make what I do as huge as possible and is down for it all,” said COOPER. “We’re about to light this thing up!”

