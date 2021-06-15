New Results Released

The ANNENBERG INCLUSION INITIATIVE at the UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA (USC) finds that the music industry is falling short when it comes to diversity. The study looked at over 4,060 executives at six types of music industry companies and found that only 19.8% were from underrepresented racial/ethnic groups. The study looked at VP level and above at of six types of companies. Corporate music groups, record labels, music publishers, radio broadcasters, streaming services and live music companies were studied. The study found that of that 19.8% from underrepresented groups, 7.5% were black and 35.3% were women. The 25-page report also shows that the diversity numbers shrink the further up the executive ranks you look.

The ANNENBERG INCLUSION INITIATIVE has been conducting its study since 2018. The new report, "Inclusion in the Music Business: Gender & Race/Ethnicity Across Executives, Artists & Talent Teams," is sponsored by UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP.

There is considerable variation across different job levels and industry sectors. Black executives make up 14.4% of all executive positions and 21.2% of A&R positions. Blacks hold just 4 % of executive jobs in radio, and 3.3% in live music.

Women showed best in live music companies, holding 39.1% of executive positions.

The NEW YORK TIMES has more here.

