Cleckler

Music industry veteran KASEY CLECKLER has launched Cape + Anchor, a NASHVILLE-based executive coaching firm specializing in performance coaching. CLECKLER is accredited by the INTERNATIONAL COACHING FEDERATION as an executive and performance coach. Shas worked in multiple facets of the music and entertainment industry for more than 15 years, including at NASHVILLE business management firm FBMM and her own CLECKLER CONSULTING, which she launched in 2018.

CLECKLER has knowledge to aid artists, creatives and music professionals in their success in many areas, including touring culture and creatively adapting to problems. Cape + Anchor will offer consulting, along with individual, group and leadership development coaching.

“I see a special place for coaching in the music industry,” said CLECKLER. “It’s an important time of personal and professional change and adaptation. For an industry that is known for recreating itself again and again, this is work that will be fruitful in improving the entertainment business along with the lives and relationships of those who work in it. I’m excited to work alongside creative thinkers and leaders in music as they define and create the way forward for themselves and their businesses.”

More information can be found at CapeAndAnchor.com. Contact CLECKLER here.

