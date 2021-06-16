Lori Lewis

“ADAM MOSSERI, Head of INSTAGRAM, spent time this week breaking down INSTAGRAM’s algorithm,” noted MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS.

“While MOSSERI noted it’s hard to trust what we don’t understand – he wanted to clear up that there is no single INSTAGRAM algorithm. In fact, INSTAGRAM uses ‘a variety of algorithms, classifiers, and processes, each with its own purpose’ to determine what to show you.

“He then broke down the ‘signals’ INSTAGRAM uses to surface something in your feed, stories, explore and reels.

“It’s a pretty lengthy read, so I’ve summarized it in the most general way to make it a bit easier when it comes to being seen.”

