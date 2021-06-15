Guthro (Photo- Emma Lee)

NASHVILLE-based RED CREATIVE GROUP and ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT have jointly signed DYLAN GUTHRO to a worldwide publishing deal. GUTHRO is a member of the WARNER MUSIC trio PORT CITIES. He co-wrote and produced NOAH SCHNACKY's most recent release, “Don’t You Wanna Know,” featuring JIMMIE ALLEN, and has secured cuts and production credit with BANNERS, DONOVAN WOODS and more.

“DYLAN’s writing and production immediately captured my attention," said RED CREATIVE GROUP Pres./Owner JEREMY STOVER. "He brings a fresh and unique perspective to the writing room and has an incredible work ethic. We are excited to have him on board and can’t wait to hear what he’s going to cook up next."

“DYLAN continues to amaze me with just how great he is at so many different things," said RED CREATIVE GROUP VP/Publishing TAYLOR LAMB. "He is such a joy to work with and I am extremely excited to see what the future holds for him.”

Added GUTHRO, who hails from HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, "I feel so lucky to have met so many amazing people over this past year. It’s hard to believe it all happened over ZOOM ... It’s truly been a blessing and a hell of a lot of fun. Thank you, thank you, thank you to everyone at RED, ANTHEM, and everyone else that’s been willing to roll the dice on me. I can’t wait to get down there and see what the future holds."





