Podcast Subscriptions Available

With the rollout of APPLE PODCASTS Subscriptions TODAY (6/15), SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT has launched a subscription option for its podcasts, offering advertising-free episodes and bonus content separately for each of its shows.

Among the shows now available in subscription form are "BROKEN," "CHAMELEON," "CHEAT!," "DAVID TENNANT DOES A PODCAST WITH...," "DEATH AT THE WING," "EXTRA HELPINGS," REAL LIFE STORIES," "SMOKE SCREEN," "SPECTACLE," and "SOMETHING RHYMES."

