-
Sony Music Entertainment Rolls Out Ad-Free Option For Podcasts Via Apple's New Subscription Platform
June 15, 2021 at 9:43 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
With the rollout of APPLE PODCASTS Subscriptions TODAY (6/15), SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT has launched a subscription option for its podcasts, offering advertising-free episodes and bonus content separately for each of its shows.
Among the shows now available in subscription form are "BROKEN," "CHAMELEON," "CHEAT!," "DAVID TENNANT DOES A PODCAST WITH...," "DEATH AT THE WING," "EXTRA HELPINGS," REAL LIFE STORIES," "SMOKE SCREEN," "SPECTACLE," and "SOMETHING RHYMES."