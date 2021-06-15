Danielle Lee

WEA, the Label And Artist Services arm of WARNER MUSIC GROUP (WMG), has hired former NBA and SPOTIFY executive DANIELLE LEE in the newly created role of President, WARNER MUSIC Artist And Fan Experiences. LEE will lead WEA's existing Artist Services division, and she'll have a special focus on broadening WEA's overall global fan engagement strategy.

WEA Pres. MARIA WEAVER commented, "DANIELLE is a fan and marketing guru who brings deep expertise and knowledge to this role from both inside and outside the music industry. She’ll be a key change agent, helping us build upon WEA's already impressive track record of success in traditional artist services, while also turbo-charging our global fan engagement strategy by finding new and inventive ways to bring fans closer to their favorite artists."

LEE added, "In today’s world, it’s about the music and so much more – fans crave connection with their favorite artists through their shared interests and through memorable experiences, whether that be on social, gaming, audio, video, or in real life. I look forward to working with this talented team to provide world-class service to our artists while creating impactful experiences that put the fans at the center of everything we do. It’s an honor to take on this role at a company like WEA with such a storied history."

The COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY educated LEE is based in NEW YORK and reports to WEA Pres. MARIA WEAVER.

