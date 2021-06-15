Sean 'Rabbi' Tyszler

ALL ACCESS has learned that former BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Active Rock WMMR/PHILADELPHIA Music Director SEAN "RABBI" TYSZLER has passed away after a long COVID-19 related illness. TYSZLER was the MD for WMMR from 2003 to 2016.

A tribute to "RABBI" on the WMMR website said, "We honor our friend SEAN "RABBI" TYSZLER, who recently passed after a long illness. He was the Music Director from 2003 to 2016 and remained a close member of the MMR family since then. He was easy to spot at rock shows around PHILADELPHIA, always sporting his WMMR embroidered yarmulke.He championed young bands that had yet to make a name for themselves, as well as heavy hitters like SLAYER, LAMB OF GOD, and his absolute favorite, METALLICA."

Check out the WMMR photo tribute to TYSZLER here.

