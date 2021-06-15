Full Lineup Revealed

The full lineup for the LYNCHBURG MUSIC FEST in LYNCHBURG, TN, taking place on JULY 8th-10th, has been revealed. As previously reported (NET NEWS 5/6), CODY JOHNSON and HARDY are set to headline. Also performing will be: JAMESON RODGERS, PARMALEE, WALKER HAYES, ERNEST, TYLER BRADEN, JOE & MARTINA, RESURRECTION A JOURNEY TRIBUTE BAND, LUCAS HOGE, CODY PURVIS, LEE GIBSON, MATT DILLON, VENDING MACHINE BANDITS, SARAH PEARSON, LOGAN WHEAT, LUKE LEDBETTER, KRISTIE KRAUS, BROOKE LYNN, BRYCE REEG, ZACH DAVIS, WINGATE, MANNY ALEXANDER, SALEMTOWN, ANDY & LEE HUFFER, AARON TANNER, ASHER CATALDO, CARRIE WELLING and SOUTHERN MOSS.

The festival will also feature songwriters TONY LANE and JAMES T SLATER. DJ CLIFFY D and MATT DILLON will be featured on the afterparty stage.

“We are beyond excited about the amazing talent involved in this year’s LYNCHBURG MUSIC FEST,” said Fest Founder/Owner JOHNNY HILL. “We’re proud to showcase these artists and everything Southern TENNESSEE has to offer. Going into year three of the event, we couldn’t be more excited and thankful for the opportunity and support. This is going to be the biggest year yet and we hope to see everyone who can make it out and enjoy the experience.”

Find ticket information for the 2021 event here.

