Chernoff

On his way out the door at AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK and CBS SPORTS RADIO, PD/Brand Manager MARK CHERNOFF is getting a chance to relive his days as a rock DJ with a shift this SATURDAY night (6/19) on sister Classic Hits WCBS-F 7p-midnight (ET). CHERNOFF, who is stepping down from his programming duties on JUNE 30th and will be succeeded by sister Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA PD SPIKE ESKIN, began his career in music radio as DJ and PD at WNNJ-A/NEWTON, NJ, WDHA/DOVER, NJ, and WNEW and WXRK (92.3 K-ROCK)/NEW YORK.

“I’ve always had a love for classic rock, oldies, classic hits -- any kind of rock and roll -- and having been a DJ for many years, I thought it would be a lot of fun as my days wind down at WFAN to get the opportunity to be a music jock one more time on our extremely successful classic hits station,” CHERNOFF told WFAN.com's LOU DIPIETRO. “WCBS-FM is a station I’ve long admired and respected through the years, having had an array of great jocks and program directors and played a lot of great music throughout all of their formats.”

« see more Net News