Gill (Photo: John Shearer)

MCA NASHVILLE'S VINCE GILL has signed a publishing/writer management agreement with independent music publisher JODY WILLIAMS SONGS (JWS) in NASHVILLE. Self-published since the beginning of his career, working with JWS marks the first time GILL has worked with any publishing entity.

“I’ve known and appreciated VINCE since the mid '80s when he first started having solo success as an artist," said JSW founder JODY WILLIAMS. "His self-recorded body of work has always been anchored by his exceptional skill as a songwriter. Those songs, along with that unmistakable voice and skill as a musician, have earned him a place of honor among the entire songwriting community ... not to mention the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME and the NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME. Now, we look forward to helping forge new writing relationships and facilitating the next chapter of his song catalog.”

“I look forward to my partnership with JODY and [JWS Creative Dir.] NINA JENKINS, and their passion for songs,” said GILL. “Having never done this before, I am grateful for their willingness to champion what’s next for me creatively, and for an even closer friendship that’s already pushing 40 years.”

