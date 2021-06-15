Cynthia Johnson & Cory "Sparks" Johnson

EPIC RECORDS has named CYNTHIA "CJ" JOHNSON VP/Urban Promotion & promoted CORY "SPARKS" JOHNSON to VP/Urban Promotion. Both will report to EVP/Promotion TRACI ADAMS. The company has also restructured the Urban Promotion Department at regional levels.



The restructuring has MAURICE HARLEY appointed Regional Midwest/Urban Promotion, based in CHICAGO; former CAROLINAS Regional/Urban Promotion STEPHEN CAMPBELL has been promoted to NEW YORK Regional Urban Promotion, based in NEW YORK; former promotions assistant MCKAYLA SIBBLIES will take over the CAROLINAS Regional/Urban Promotion spot, based in CHARLOTTE; and current WEST COAST Regional/Urban Promotion SYLVON MARSHALL will add on the responsibilities of Mixshow & Lifestyle. All three will report directly to Ms. ADAMS.



EVP/Promotions ADAMS said, “I am excited to have CYNTHIA join our team. She has built decades of experience in the music business establishing meaningful relationships and breaking new artists. She also serves as a driving force who elevates established artists to gold, platinum and multi-platinum status, while attaining countless #1’s on the charts.”



“Over CORY’s past eight years at EPIC, he has proven himself as a team player in the SOUTHEAST region, from the regional level, to Field National, and now to Vice President. His relationships with our partners in the marketplace are vital to EPIC’s continued success in breaking and promoting artists on the roster.



“With these changes in the Urban Promotion Department, ranging from regional to national levels, EPIC definitely has one of the best radio promotion teams in the business. We will continue the legacy of EPIC by breaking new artists in addition to carrying on the success of the established artists.”



"CJ" JOHNSON added, “I am extremely happy to accept this position at EPIC. It humbles me to work with such a well-respected group of Urban Promotion professionals, led by TRACI ADAMS. I am looking forward to contributing to the growth of the department, working the healthy roster of popular artists, breaking new ones, and making history.”

"SPARKS" JOHNSON said, “It’s an honor to play a small part in the legacy of EPIC RECORDS and to continue to work alongside our leader, TRACI ADAMS. I am inspired to be a part of this awesome team. Now more than ever, I am excited for what the future holds at EPIC.”

« see more Net News