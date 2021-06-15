Exclusive May 2021 PPM Analysis

Boldly going forward into the past, The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with our number crunching compatriots from XTRENDS – take another stab at this whole ratings-gestalt. This particular episode is focused on the merry month of MAY, a period defined by NIELSEN as beginning on 4/29 and concluding on 5/26. The biggest real-world factor that likely had an effect on ratings was the dramatic increase in vaccines, which led to a dramatic increase in people going out, which led to a dramatic increase of cars on the roads, which led to…you get where we’re going.

HOUSTON-GALVESTON: Fame Is Fleeting

Why it was merely a month ago that we were reporting on the rise to #1 6+ for KSBJ EDUCATIONAL Christian Contemporary KSBJ (GOD LISTENS). It had edged out perennial market leader iHEARTMEDIA AC KODA (SUNNY 99.1). Alas, this did not endure. KODA was back on top this survey (6.7-6.9) while KSBJ stepped back to #2 (6.8-6.6). KODA also remained the cume leader (1,768,700-1,750,500) with a decrease of 1.0%. This closely mirrored the market’s 1.1% decline. Bidding to make it a three-station race, COX MEDIA Classic Rock KGLK (THE EAGLE 106.9 & 107.5) moved up to #3 with its best outing since OCTOBER (5.7-6.3). UNIVISION Regional Mexican KLTN (QUÉ BUENA 102.9) moved down to #4 (6.5-6.2) while AUDACY Adult Hits KKHH (95.7 THE SPOT) was a somewhat distant #5 (5.3-5.3). COX MEDIA Country KKBQ (93Q) had its highest share in over a year (4.4-5.1) as it advanced three slots to #6. iHEARTMEDIA N/T KTRH-A had its lowest score in over a year as it dipped to tie at #7 (5.5-4.9).

For the fifth straight survey, iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KTBZ (94.5 FM THE BUZZ) was the #1 station 25-54. In the previous book it had been tied with KLTN. Both stations were off slightly, but the KTBZ decline was slightly slighter than that of KLTN. KODA stepped up to #3 as it ended a two-book slide while KSBJ dipped to #4 with a small share loss. KKHH repeated at #5 with its best performance since DECEMBER. KGLK also posted its largest share since DECEMBER as it moved up to #6 and was just inches outside the top five. KKBQ and AUDACY Spanish Contemporary KLOL (MEGA 101 FM) were tied at #9. Both had identical increases and rose, as a unit, to #7.

The last time KODA was #1 18-34 it was playing all that performance-enhancing holiday music. The station moved up to the top spot with its best Frosty-free share in over a year. This ended the four-book winning streak for KTBZ, which stepped down to #2 with a small share loss. KLOL was up to #3 with its best outing in over a year. KKBQ performed the exact same feat as it leapt from #11 to #4. CUMULUS Top 40/M KRBE repeated at #5 with a slight increase, while KLTN dropped from #2 to #6.

Though KLTN returned all of last month’s solid share increase, the station held on to the top spot 18-49 for the second book in a row. It narrowly defeated KODA which bounced up to #2 as it regained most of last month’s large share loss. KTBZ was off slightly as it dipped to #3 while KSBJ moved down a spot to #4 as it returned all of last month’s increase. Speaking of spots, KKHH was up to #5 with its best outing since DECEMBER. URBAN ONE Top 40/R KBXX (97.9 THE BOX) fell four slots to #9 with its smallest share in over a year.

WASHINGTON, DC: Wait, Wait…We’ll Tell You

We are not going to bury the lead here. AMERICAN UNIVERSITY N/T WAMU ran away with all four demos in this survey. Don’t be fooled by the fact that the station was down 6+ (10.2-9.5) because it won that demo for the fifth straight survey. HUBBARD News WTOP was #2, also for the fifth book in a row (8.1-8.1). HOWARD UNIVERSITY Urban AC WHUR was #3 for the fifth straight survey (7.8-7.6). Its archrival – URBAN ONE Urban AC WMMJ (MAJIC 102.3/92.7) had its best performance since SEPTEMBER (4.9-6.2) to step up to #4. This pushed iHEARTMEDIA AC WASH back to #5 (5.6-5.9). WASH continued to have the most cume (866,600-842,100) though it was down by 2.8%. The market was up by 1.0%. iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WWDC (DC 101) moved up to #6 with its first up book since JANUARY (4.7-5.1).

WAMU was the 25-54 leader for the fifth book in a row and ventured back into double-digit territory. That was the fourth time over the last seven surveys that the station accomplished that feat. WWDC repeated at #2 with a solid share increase but was better than a share and a half off the pace. WTOP remained #3 with a slight share gain. WMMJ leapt from #7 to #4 with its largest share in over a year. This allowed the station to leapfrog WHUR which dipped to #5 with a small share loss. WASH had a solid share increase to continue to reside at #6. AUDACY Classic Hits WIAD (94.7 THE DRIVE) slipped to #7 despite a slight increase.

For the second book in a row WAMU was both #1 18-34 and in double-digits. WHUR repeated at #2 but with its lowest share since NOVEMBER and fell four shares behind the leader. WASH and iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WIHT (HOT 99.5) had been sharing a moment at #4. They had the identical share increase and remained a partnership but at #3 instead. WWDC slid to #5 with its lowest mark since we were roasting chestnuts on an open fire. It was joined by its older, less-inked cluster bro iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WBIG (BIG 100) which had a slight share loss. WIAD moved up to a nearby #7 with its best book in over a year.

Completing the demo sweep, WAMU repeated as the 18-49 leader and posted another double-digit score. WWDC was again the #2 station with its best outing since FEBRUARY, but was about a share behind the leader. WHUR remained at #3 with a small loss, while WTOP maintained its hold on the #4 position with a slight share increase. WIAD moved up to #5 with a strong share increase. WASH and WIHT were tied at #5. WASH dipped to #6 with a small gain while WIHT landed at #7 with a small loss.

ATLANTA: Cox Blocks

Four of the top five stations 6+ shared the same e-mail server. COX MEDIA Talk WSB-A continued to reign supreme even though it had its lowest share in over a year (9.6-8.6). COX MEDIA Classic Hits WSRV (97.1 THE RIVER) was #2 for the third book in a row (7.5-7.1) while COX MEDIA Urban AC WALR (KISS 104.1 FM) repeated at #3 (5.9-6.0). The one interloper was AUDACY Urban WVEE (V-103) which remained at #4 (5.4-4.8). Moving up to #5 was COX MEDIA AC WSB-F (B98.5) (4.7-4.5). The station also repeated as the cume champion (904,400-867,700) with a decrease of 4.1%. The market was off by 0.5%. URBAN ONE Christian INSPO WPZE (MYPRAISE 102.5) had its five-book surge come to an end (5.0-4.1) as it dropped from #5 to #8.

WSRV kept on rollin’ as it was #1 25-54 for the second straight survey. WVEE remained at #2 but with its lowest total in over a year. As a result, it was in a tie with CUMULUS Top 40/M WWWQ (Q99.7) which advanced from a tie at #6 with its highest share in over a year. WSB-A dipped to #4 while WALR remained at #5. Both stations had slight losses. Urban ONE Urban AC WAMJ (MAJIC 107.5/97.5) slipped to #6 with its lowest mark in over a year. It was just ahead of iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WWPW (POWER 96.1) which jumped from #14 to #7 with its best performance in over a year.

There was a pretty serious game of musical chairs running through the 18-34 ranks. WWWQ moved up to #1 with its highest score in over a year. The station more than doubled its share since DECEMBER. WVEE stepped up to #2 with a slight share increase, while WWPW advanced three spaces to #3 with its best outing in over a year. The station more than doubled its share since JANUARY. WSB-F remained at #4 with a modest share loss. SALEM Christian Contemporary WFSH (104.7 THE FISH) repeated at #5 as it returned about half of last month’s strong increase. It was swimming alongside AUDACY Rhythmic AC WSTR (STAR 94) which moved up from #9 with its best book in over a year. WSRV dropped from #1 to tie at #8 thus ending a very robust four-book surge.

WSRV had its lowest mark since we were building snow people in random meadows. However, it did remain atop the 18-49 leaderboard. But wait, there’s more. WWWQ advanced from #4 with its highest share in over a year to forge a tie for the lead. WSB-A and WVEE had been hanging out at #2. Both stations had down books and landed at #3 and #4, respectively. WWPW was up for the fourth book in a row as it leapt from #10 to #5. WALR dipped to #6 despite a slight increase.

PHILADELPHIA: Time After Time

Over the last 14 surveys, the only time iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WDAS was not #1 6+ was when the air was thick with the smell of yule logs. The station remained in first place this book but with its smallest share in over a year (8.6-7.2). BEASLEY Active Rock WMMR finished at #2 for the fourth book in a row (6.8-6.9) while BEASLEY Classic Rock WMGK was again sitting at #3 (6.2-6.2). AUDACY Sports WIP repeated at #4 (5.7-5.8) while BEASLEY Country WXTU stepped up to #5 (5.4-5.4). AUDACY News KYW-A dipped to #6 with its lowest mark since DECEMBER (5.5-5.0). AUDACY AC WBEB (B101.1) had its lowest total since OCTOBER (5.0-4.4) as it slipped to #8. It was still the overall cume leader (960,700-970,200) with a 1.0% rise. The market was up by 3.2%.

Speaking of streaks, WMMR was the 25-54 leader for the fifth straight survey. It also continued to dominate as it cracked double digits for the fourth book in a row. How dominant? WMGK moved up to #2 with its best showing since NOVEMBER and still trailed the leader by over four shares! WXTU was down but moved up to #3 while WIP was up for the third book in a row as it advanced to #4. WDAS dropped from #2 to #5 with its lowest share in over a year. It was forced to share with BEASLEY Adult Hits WBEN (95.7 BEN FM) which moved up from #7 with a slight share increase. WBEB dipped to #7 with its lowest score since NOVEMBER.

Last month, WBEB had a huge increase that allowed the station to wrest control of the 18-34 arena away from WMMR. Well, this month WBEB returned all of that huge increase and stepped back down to #2. WMMR was back on top with a slight share gain. BEASLEY Sports WPEN (97.5 THE FANATIC) had its best book in over a year to leap from a tie at #6 to #3. The station tripled its share from a year ago when it was languishing in a tie at #17. WMGK repeated at #4 with its best performance in exactly a year. WIP inched up to #5 with its third up book in a row. WHYY INC. Public Radio WHYY was experiencing whiplash. Last month, the station fell from #4 to #14. This time it got back most of that lost share and stepped up to #6. Two stations dropped out of the top five and landed in a heap at #7. They were iHEARTMEDIA Urban WUSL (POWER 99) and AUDACY Top 40/M WTDY.

WMMR continued to run away with the 18-49 demo as it captured the flag for the fourth book in a row. A flat WMGK moved up to #2 but was more than three shares behind its cluster bruh. WXTU stepped up to #3 despite ending a very strong four-book surge. WIP was up to #4 with a small share increase, while WBEB slipped to #5 as it ended a solid two-book surge. WDAS fell from #2 to #6 with its lowest score in over a year.

BOSTON: Two For The Show

This is a fairly simple plot line. Two stations split the four demos. Let’s begin at the beginning. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WXKS-F (KISS 108) repeated as the leader with its best book in over a year (7.4-7.7). It also retained the cume crown (877,500-931,900) with a 6.2% increase. The market was up a modest 0.2%. BEASLEY Classic Hits WROR made it a very close race as it stepped up to #2 and regained most of last month’s big share loss (6.8-7.6). BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB) dipped to #3 despite landing its largest share in over a year (6.9-7.0). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WZLX rebounded from a down book (5.7-6.1) to move up to #4. This forced iHEARTMEDIA News WBZ-A to step down to #5 as it landed its lowest share in exactly a year (6.6-5.9). AUDACY AC WMJX (MAGIC 106.7) remained at #6 (5.3-5.7). Meanwhile, BEASLEY Country WKLB (COUNTRY 102.5) had its best performance since SEPTEMBER (3.9-5.1) as it advanced from #10 to #7.

As we begin chapter two, WBZ-F was still the runaway 25-54 leader. The station won for the fifth book in a row – the last four of which were in double-digits. WXKS-F repeated at #2 and came dangerously close to double-digits as the station posted its largest share in over a year. WROR remained at a somewhat distant #3 as it regained a portion of last month’s large share loss. A little further behind at #4 was WZLX which remained in place but ended a robust three-book surge. WKLB worked its way out of a tie from #9 to #5 with – again – its best outing since SEPTEMBER. WGBH FOUNDATION Public Radio WGBH slipped to #6 and was tied with BOSTON UNIVERSITY Public Radio WBUR and WMJX.

Turning the page, we find WXKS-F in first place 18-34 again, and with a massive share increase that vaulted the station into double-digits. WBZ-F was still at #2 with a small increase but trailed the leader by close to four shares. The rest of the field was better than two shares behind this dynamic duo. WROR got back some of last month’s huge share loss to maintain its #3 status. However, it was not alone, as WKLB moved up from a tie at #6 with, yup, its best book since SEPTEMBER. Three stations moved up to forge a bond at #5. BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WBQT (HOT 96.9) came up from #8 with a slight share increase while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/R WJMN (JAM’N 94.5) advanced from #10 as it bounced back from an unfortunate down book. AUDACY Hot AC WWBX (MIX 104.1) leapt from #12 with its best showing since NOVEMBER. WGBH and AUDACY Adult Hits WBGB (BIG 103) had been simultaneously occupying the #3 position. They were both down this time, as WGBH ended up in a tie at #9 and WBGB landed at #11.

Now to our famous final scene. WBZ-F continued to own 18-49. The station was #1 for the fifth book in a row – all in double-digits. As a matter of fact, if it wasn’t for that jolly old elf the station would be on an eight-book double-digit streak. WXKS made it very interesting as it popped into double-digits as well. The two were separated by a very slim margin and three shares clear of the rest of the field. WROR remained #3 as it bounced back from that down book while WZLX repeated at #4 with a small share loss. WKLB stepped up to #5 with a strong share increase. WMJX had to step down to #6 despite an up book.





