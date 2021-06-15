Discussion

The online WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA RADIO is holding the second of four roundtable discussions on veteran healing on JUNE 24th at 7p (ET). The roundtable will focus on Post Traumatic Stress Disorder in advance of NATIONAL PTSD AWARENESS DAY (JUNE 27th).

WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA Exec. Dir. KAREN WORCESTER and Dir./Military & Veteran Outreach U.S. ARMY Capt. (ret.) JOE REAGAN will moderate the discussion; the panel will include TRAVIS MANION FOUNDATION VP AMY LOONEY and COO JOSH JABIN and psychologist Dr. NICK POLIZZI.

“A veteran myself, I know that there is healing in hearing stories from other veterans and learning different approaches to care,” said REAGAN. “Our hope is that this discussion will help break down some of the stigma surrounding PTSD and provide an opportunity to share stories of resiliency and purpose.”

« see more Net News