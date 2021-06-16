BRO-AM Goes Virtual

SAN DIEGO's SWITCHFOOT will host the 17th Annual BRO-AM concert and fundraiser SATURDAY, JUNE 19th at 5p (PT) as a virtual benefit this year. It will feature performances by the band as well as ANDREW MCMAHON, PHANTOM PLANET, MADISON CUNNINGHAM and more.

BRO-AM 2021 will raise funds for six different nonprofit organizations that provide services to homeless, at-risk and disadvantaged youth, with a special focus on programs related to music, art and surfing. These nonprofits are: SAVE THE MUSIC FOUNDATION, FEEDING AMERICA, FEEDING SAN DIEGO, MONARCH SCHOOL, CHALLENGED ATHLETES FOUNDATION and A STEP BEYOND. In previous years, SWITCHFOOT's BRO-AM has attracted more than 18,000 attendees and raised $1.5 million in funds to aid kids in the SAN DIEGO community.

Event Director TIFFANY MELONE said, “The community is excited that there will be a virtual 2021 BRO-AM giving movement until we can all gather safely in person again. We have made event adjustments to safely feature and bring awareness to our beneficiaries, to include other musicians and special guests.”

It's expected that next year, the event will likely return to its in-person location at MOONLIGHT BEACH in ENCINITAS. For more info on the event click here.

« see more Net News