Female Focused Billing

HAIM, ST. VINCENT and CHARLIE XCX are set to headline ALL THINGS GO Music Festival this year, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 16th, at MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION. In addition to the female-forward billing, the festival will also include performances by LAUV, GIRL IN RED, CAUTIOUS CLAY, BEACH BUNNY, SOCCER MOMMY, GUS DAPPERTON, TKAY MAIDZA, JELANI ARYEH, ROLE MODEL, TAI VERDES, BLUE DETIGER, ISAAC DUNBAR and DEL WATER GAP.

For the third consecutive year, the festival will also host a conference and panel discussion as part of its programming, featuring some of the most notable voices in music, entertainment and journalism. The conference will be free to enter with RSVP - more details will be announced later this summer. For more info on the event click here.

