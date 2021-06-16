Charese Fruge, Lara Scott

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks to KRTH (K-EARTH 101)/LOS ANGELES midday superstar LARA SCOTT.

Market # 2 was always SCOTT’s goal, as she explains, “I knew early on in my career that I wanted to work in LA, and the amount of work it would most likely take to get there. So, I pretty much knew that every city I lived in up until I got to LA would be temporary. I have loved every station I have worked for, so it has always been hard for me to move on, even though each time I knew that it was time.”

