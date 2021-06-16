Clairo (Photo: Adrian Nieto / Universal Music Publishing Group)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP has signed an exclusive, worldwide publishing agreement with rising star CLAIRO on the FADER/REPUBLIC RECORDS label.

The 22-year-old CLAIRE "CLAIRO" COTTRILL is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer. In 2017, her lo-fi single “Pretty Girl” exploded into a platinum-certified hit with more than 74 million YOUTUBE views. After releasing her debut EP, "Diary 001," CLAIRO followed with her debut studio album, "Immunity," in 2019. The critically acclaimed album features the hits “Bags” and "Sofia,” the latter of which became her first single to chart on the BILLBOARD Hot100 and one of TIKTOK’s most popular songs.

Last week, CLAIRO performed the newly released single “Blouse” on "The Tonight Show Starring JIMMY FALLON," from her highly anticipated sophomore album, ‘Sling,’ co-produced by JACK ANTONOFF and out worldwide on JULY 16th. Among her other catalog hits: gold-certified “4Ever,” “Flaming Hot Cheetos,” and the platinum collaboration “Are You Bored Yet?” with WALLOWS. To date, CLAIRO has more than three billion streams.

Commented UMPG Chairman/CEO JODY GERSON, “I remember the first time I heard CAROLE KING’s ‘Tapestry.’ I also remember the first time I heard CARLY SIMON’s ‘No Secrets’ and JONI MITCHELL's ‘Blue.’ I get the same feeling today when I listen to CLAIRO’s music. I am so personally proud to represent her and to give her all the support she needs from our global UMPG family.”

Added CLAIRO, “Thank you so much to JODY for believing in me, but also believing in this record. I’m so grateful for her honesty, care, and ability to make everyone feel comfortable while they develop as artists. Her attention to detail and to her craft is what makes her an unstoppable force - and someone that I know will be there for me for years to come.”

