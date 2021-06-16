-
Bob Seger Marks 45th Anniversary Of 'Live Bullet,' 'Night Moves' Albums For Special Town Hall Discussion On Sirius XM
In celebration of the 45th anniversary of BOB SEGER‘s "Live Bullet" and "Night Moves" albums, the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME inductee will join host DAVID FRICKE and a selection of SIRIUS XM subscribers for a special TOWN HALL discussion. Listeners will travel back to 1976 with music from and stories about the two albums.
The SIRIUS XM VIRTUAL TOWN HALL with BOB SEGER will premiere on CLASSIC REWIND (Ch. 25) on JUNE 16th at 5p (ET)/2p (PT), with rebroadcast times. It will also be available to stream anytime after its premiere on the SIRIUS XM app.
Here's a sneak peak at the conversation.