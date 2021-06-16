Tycho

SCOTT HANSEN, aka TYCHO, will launch his inaugural ISO50 branded event on JULY 23rd at the BROOKLYN MIRAGE in BROOKLYN, NY. The TYCHO-curated evening will feature six acts over six hours, outdoors in the heart of the borough. The show will be headlined by TYCHO himself and the East Coast debut of the new TYCHO: ISO50 show, an audio-visual immersive experience with 360-degree projection mapping. Tickets go on sale this FRIDAY, JUNE 18th at 10a ET.

The other artists on the lineup have all collaborated, remixed, toured with, and/or been staples of TYCHO’s seminal sunrise BURNING MAN DJ sets: RAC, COM TRUISE, ROOSEVELT, HEATHERED PEARLS and NITEMOVES.

In keeping with the visual aesthetic of the festival, the digital event poster will be tokenized and made available as an NFT. All attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to purchase the NFT for only the cost of minting and gas fees.

Commented HANSEN, "I’m very excited to announce a special event I’ve put together featuring artists whom I greatly respect and admire. This will be the East Coast debut of a new set I’ve developed incorporating elements from all three eras of Tycho and a return to a focus on the immersive audio-visual experience."

