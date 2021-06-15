IBA Engineering Deal

The INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION (IBA) has tapped SUMMIT TECHNOLOGY GROUP as the organization's "exclusive provider of broadcast engineering solutions," starting TODAY (6/16). SUMMIT will offer IBA members direct access to its engineers, including routine service and emergency support, through a subscription plan or on an as-needed or emergency basis.

“Our company has spent countless hours developing the systems needed to serve clients nationwide in a timely and efficient manner,” said SUMMIT Pres. PAUL STEWART. “We are excited to offer this level of service to IBA member stations.”

“Finding the right engineering and technical service for IBA members to tap into has been one of our top priorities. So many independents are located in areas where the days of having an on-site engineer are long gone, and even a contract engineer may be hours away. Having a service that can offer legitimate virtual engineering services, and relatively fast on site services when critical, will take a load of worry off the minds of many broadcasters that have run out of local solutions,” said IBA Pres. RON STONE. “The solutions offered by SUMMIT TECHNOLOGY GROUP could not be coming at a better time.”

