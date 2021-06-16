Wally

WAY MEDIA has secured "The WALLY Show" to a new multi-year deal for its Contemporary Christian Music network. WALLY recently celebrated his 14th year with WAYFM, where he has hosted morning drive since 2011.

WAY MEDIA VP/Brand & Content RON HARRELL commented, “WALLY brings a unique style and believability to the CCM format. His energy and passion for WAYFM’s ministry is unmatched, and we’re proud to extend this relationship with 'The WALLY Show' and our audience for years to come.”

Added WALLY, “I’m thankful to be at a place that gets my sense of humor and also allows me to challenge people’s perspectives on a daily basis. WAYFM has always been the best place to do that in this format.”





