The 2021 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL, set for FRIDAY, SEPT. 17th and SATURDAY, SEPT. 18th at LAS VEGAS’ T-MOBILE ARENA, and the DAYTIME STAGE on SATURDAY, SEPT. 18th have made this year's lineups public. The show will be hosted by RYAN SEACREST.

The main stage will feature performances by BILLIE EILISH, CHEAP TRICK, COLDPLAY, DUA LIPA, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, JOURNEY, KHALID, LIL BABY, MAROON 5, NELLY, SAM HUNT, WEEZER and more.

The DAYTIME STAGE will feature live performances by DABABY, OLIVIA RODRIGO, THE KID LAROI, SAWEETIE, ALL TIME LOW, 24KGOLDN, RUSSELL DICKERSON, YUNGBLUD, GABBY BARRETT, TATE MCRAE, CONAN GRAY and ADDISON RAE, with more to be announced.

“This year’s Festival will be historic for many reasons,” said Chief Programming Officer TOM POLEMAN. “Not only will it be the first time all of these artists are together on the same stage, but also because it’ll be in front of a live audience. We’ve all been waiting for this moment – live music is back, and we’ll be celebrating like never before.”

“Live music has returned to AMERICA, and we are celebrating with our most diverse lineup of superstar artists in our 10-year history,” said Pres./Entertainment Enterprises JOHN SYKES. “We are excited to bring this historical event to fans on iHeartRadio stations across the country, the CW NETWORK and CWTV.com.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on FRIDAY, JUNE 25th at 11a (PT)/2p (ET) via AXS.com.

