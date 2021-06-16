Sold

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA BROADCAST NETWORK, INC. is selling AC KESA/EUREKA SPRINGS, AR to JAY BUNYARD's CARROLL COUNTY BROADCASTING, INC. for $350,000.

In other filings with the FCC, ONE MEDIA, INC. has applied for an STA to operate KMML/CIMMARON, KS with temporary facilities after losing its lease for its licensed site.

RADIO WORKS, INC. has filed for an STA to operate KCXY/EAST CAMDEN, AR with reduced power due to transmitter failure.

BROOKE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. has requested an STA to operate KKMX/TRI CITY, OR with reduced power due to transmitter failure.

And SHORELINE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. has applied for an STA to operate WHVE/RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY at reduced power after the failure of a transmitter module and its replacements.

« see more Net News